LEAGUE CITY—Walter C. Kline, Jr., age 87, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Cottages in Clear Lake. He was born in Galveston, Texas on November 5, 1931. He attended Ball High School in Galveston. He worked at Union Carbide in Texas City until his retirement 25 years ago.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Lou Kline; his parents, Walter and Annabelle Kline; and sister, Jean Lee Lehmann.
Walter is survived by his sons, Larry C. Kline and wife Lori, and son Robert A. Kline, stepdaughter Febe English and husband Harvey, and stepson Matthew L. Walker; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Walter was a member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge #6 AF&AM in Galveston. He enjoyed traveling, walking, photography and visiting with friends and family.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Texas on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a celebration of life beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Raymond Pinard officiating. Interment services will be held privately.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Cottages in Clear Lake for their special care, compassion and kindness for our sweet and wonderful Walter. They would also like to thank Hospice Plus for their kind services.
Pallbearers will be Justin Kline, Carson Kline, Nathan Kline, Buddy Walker, Jay Huff and Preston Huff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to Alzheimer’s Society, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601, or the charity of one’s choice.
