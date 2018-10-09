James Frederick Reegan

GALVESTON—James Frederick Reegan, 90, of Galveston, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Leroy Franklin Byers

TEXAS CITY—Leroy Franklin Byers, 75, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.

Jeweline Crawford

BAYTOWN—Jeweline Crawford, 63, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Alma Lee Randle

TEXAS CITY—Alma Lee Randle, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Donald Leon Criss

TEXAS CITY—Donald Leon Criss, 75, passed away October 5, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City.

