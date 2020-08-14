Sandra N. Christiansen

Sandra N. Christiansen, known to many as “Mom” passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 13, 2020 to join her sons Randy and Timothy.

She was born December 22, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ to Arthur and Ruth Nicholls.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles (Pops), children: Robin (Rudy), Terri, Lee, Charles and Darlene, her grandchildren: Daniel, David, Michael, Kerri, Brian, Travis, Frankie, Robert, Randi, Robbie, Brandon, Nicole, Sarah and Michael C, and numerous great-grandchildren, her sisters and brothers: Debra, Barb, Authur, Linda and Robert.

There will be no services at her request.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription