Sandra N. Christiansen, known to many as “Mom” passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 13, 2020 to join her sons Randy and Timothy.
She was born December 22, 1941 in Elizabeth, NJ to Arthur and Ruth Nicholls.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles (Pops), children: Robin (Rudy), Terri, Lee, Charles and Darlene, her grandchildren: Daniel, David, Michael, Kerri, Brian, Travis, Frankie, Robert, Randi, Robbie, Brandon, Nicole, Sarah and Michael C, and numerous great-grandchildren, her sisters and brothers: Debra, Barb, Authur, Linda and Robert.
There will be no services at her request.
