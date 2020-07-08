On Friday, July 3, 2020, Mr. Jama Jihad Shabazz (Coach Jib), a deeply loved husband and father of three, passed away in Galveston, TX, at the age 72. Jama was born on October 2, 1947, in Galveston, TX to Daniel Barod and Martha Dennis.
He graduated from Central High School and attended Texas Southern University and Tyler Barber College. Jama found his purpose in living a life dedicated to improving the condition of his community. As a little league baseball, basketball and football coach of over 25 years, Jama was intentional about being a positive male figure and role model for the youth he encountered.
He served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1973. He retired from the City of Galveston in 2012. Most recently, his service work focused on ministering to men currently incarcerated. Most notable of all of Jama’s accomplishments is his role as a husband to Maggie Shabazz. From their high school sweetheart love and eventual marriage, Maggie and Jama raised a large village of children who continue to speak of the impact of their support.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his brothers: Joseph Sidney Dennis, Joe Dennis, and Clifton Dennis. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mrs. Maggie Shabazz, his sisters: Julia Smith and Joyce Dennis, his sister-in-laws Joyce Harris-Petteway (Michael), Doris Kennedy, his children: Mark Johnson, Gwynetheia Shabazz-Pope, Khalil Shabazz, Byron James (Godson) and James Joe Jr. (Godson); his devoted Muslim brother Tyerre El Amin Boyd; trusted friend, Fabien Lewis, and his 10 grandchildren: Mark Jr., Chasma, Marlecia, Marquise, Jacob Jamal, Destiney Jihan, Sydnei, Kynidee, Kingston and Khaliyah. Mr. Shabazz’s legacy also includes 7 great-grandchildren, 2 aunts (Lillie Alexander & Rosa Houston), an uncle (Cleven Dennis), many nieces and nephews, and a community that he boldly served.
We will have a memorial service in his honor, Saturday, July 11th at 5-6:30pm at 718 41st St, Galveston, TX 77550.
