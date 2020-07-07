Robinson Guzman passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1929 in Galveston, Texas and was a lifetime resident. He honorably served as a merchant marine, for the Lykes Bros. Steamship Co. Inc from 1946 to ‘60’s. As a young man he was able to travel to many ports of call around the world. By the age of ten, he had suffered the loss due to illness of both parents. His only sister was just six years older than him when she took the responsibility of taking care of him, resulting in his being an integral part of her family until his residence at the Meridian nursing home in 2011.
His sister’s children, Rose, Jesse and Lillian (Tillie) considered him to be a very caring, generous and devoted uncle. Rose thoughts were “Uncle Robin loved to fish and collecting cookbooks. He also loved the holidays, but especially Thanksgiving. He would always cook an extra turkey and side dishes so that the food would last another week. Because my sister and I took care of his needs while he was at the Meridian, he always went out of his way to say ‘thankyou’. He also always wanted to treat us to a meal.”
Jesse thoughts were “Robin, the youngest of my Guzman uncles, was more like a big brother to me. He lived most of his life in our family household and shared most of his life experiences with me. His easy going, laid back attitude, world travel maritime stories and his helping hand contributed to shape the way I live my life. He was truly one of a kind and I will sadly miss him”
Tillie thoughts were “He will be affectionately missed by me who was known as his care advocate while he was at the nursing home for nine years. His story telling of his childhood, the old time Galveston, port of calls and knowledge of countries he travelled through shared during my visitations with him, will forever be special.”
Robin is preceded in death by his parents Benito and Isabel Guzman, sister – Rufina Tijerina (Husband-Jesse) brothers: Ruben Guzman (Wife-Virginia), and Raymond Guzman; niece – Yolanda Tijerina.
He is survived by his nieces: Lillian Wiley and Rose Tijerina; His nephew - Jesse Tijerina: Grandnephew: Jay Wiley (Wife – Sally, Sons – Dyson and Anders Wiley}; Grandniece – Autumn Wenner (Husband – Justin, Children – Christian Hernandez, Dylan and Sophia Wenner) He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the Director of Nursing, Diane Chavez, for her immediate attention to his needs with her staff the past two years.
Private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.