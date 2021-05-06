TEXAS CITY — Gary Wayne Bage, 62, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at UTMB Hospital in Webster, Texas.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Memorial Lutheran Church, located at 2021 29th Ave. North Texas City, Texas 77590.
Gary Bage was born January 27, 1959 in Texas City, Texas. He worked at Litton Resources for 29 years and with TCISD as a custodian for the past 15 years. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Bage. Survivors include mother, Velma M. Bage; children, Ashley Bage, Robert W. Bage and wife Bethany, Misty Brown and Keith Sobnosky Jr., and five grandsons; sisters, Karen Rogers, Shirley Bage and Connie Medley; brother, Steven Bage, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
