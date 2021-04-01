Kirk Joseph Benzaia, 46, of Santa Fe (formerly of Galveston), died Sunday, March 28, 2021 after losing his ongoing battle with the disease of addiction. Kirk was born on March 12, 1975 in Galveston, Texas to Johnny and Judy Benzaia. He attended Ball High School.
Kirk’s addiction battle began in his early teens. Many knew Kirk only through the lens of the addictions he battled for years. That wasn’t the real Kirk though, and those fortunate enough to truly know him immediately recognized the caring person he was who ended nearly every conversation with those he cared for with “I love you.” Kirk was one of a kind with a funny sense of humor and a good heart. Kirk loved his family dearly and took care of his father Johnny for several years before losing him two months ago. Kirk’s final day was spent helping a loved one in need. On his final day Kirk placed a Brown Scapular on himself which is a sign of his dedication and trust in the Blessed Virgin Mary. We know that Kirk is now at peace, finally free from his addictions, and in God’s arms with his mother and father.
Please seek to understand the disease of addiction. It is not a choice or a weakness, and at some point, you or your loved one may be touched by it. Please have empathy and support for those struggling and treat them with compassion and respect.
Kirk was preceded in death by his parents. Kirk is survived by his two children, Rory Mazoch and Paige Benzaia of Santa Fe, brother John Benzaia and wife Alice Benzaia of League City, and sister Christy Benzaia Dane and husband James Dane of Pleasant Grove, Utah. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Sophia Dane, Bella Dane, Patrick Simmons, Anna Benzaia, Isabella Benzaia and John Paul Benzaia.
A memorial service to remember Kirk and his father Johnny Benzaia will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City at 7PM Monday, April 5th. The family will receive visitors from 4PM-7PM.
In remembrance of Kirk’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Santa Fe Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, P.O. Box 452, Santa Fe, TX 77517.
