Mr. Calvin Cook, Sr., 64, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Mr. Cook was born July 15, 1955 in San Augustine, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Cook will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Hitchcock with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Darrell Glenn will officiate Mr. Cook’s funeral service. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are suggested given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
