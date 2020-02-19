Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300.
To see the full obituary, visit www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.