Holly Lynn Rygaard
HITCHCOCK — Holly Lynn Rygaard, age 50, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. 409-925-3501
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 13, 2021 @ 5:24 pm
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.