Charles “Chuck” Edwin Bump, Jr., 85, of La Marque, passed away Friday June 15, 2018, in La Marque. Chuck was born January 26, 1933, in Galveston, Texas.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with Pastor Richard Prather officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
Donations may be made to the National Rifle Association.
