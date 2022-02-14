SAN ANTONIO, TX — On January 30, 2022 Dorothy Ellen Miller, from San Antonio TX, left her earthly form to be with her lord in heaven, shortly after her 90th birthday.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Niles Edward Miller 86, her parents Frank and Clody Johnson, and her brother, also Frank Johnson.
Dot, as she was affectionately known by her husband, is survived by her children Brian Miller, Kim Miller, Brent and wife Chique Miller. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jeff McKinney, Jenna McKinney, Jami Goode, Ellen Miller, and Adam Miller. Dorothy also had 2 great grandchildren, Mando and Kaylee Bazon.
Dorothy Ellen was a wonderful wife to Ed, a great mother to her children and a spectacular grandmother. She always had a lap for the grandkids and could cook a meal to savor.
Dorothy was active in Highlands Baptist Church in La Marque TX as she was on the cooking committee and would do just about anything for the other members.
A memorial service will be held at Highlands Baptist Church, 2908 Cedar Drive, La Marque, TX on February 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Highlands Baptist choir or garden fund.
We leave Dorothy Miller in death as we found her in life...with our eternal love.
