Michael Calvin Belluomini, 80, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed from this life on Friday, September 13, 2019 while in his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Emken – Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with a Rosary to start at 7:00 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Michael was born on February 14, 1939 to Fiori Giuseppe Belluomini and Irene Smith Belluomini in Galveston, Texas and was a lifelong resident of Galveston County. He is preceded in death by his parents Fiori and Irene.
In 1969, Michael married the love of his life, Ramona Coley Belluomini, and together they shared their lives with their four children; daughter, Michelle D. Belluomini-Hutchison and husband Jack; son, Joseph P. Belluomini and wife Shannon; son, James M. Belluomini and wife Christy; and daughter, Kelly P. Belluomini-Murray and husband Travis.
Michael was a loving husband to his wife of 50 years, Ramona, and a loving Father and Grandfather to his four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a blessing to all who knew him.
Michael was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #10393 of Santa Fe, Texas and retiree of Marathon Oil in Texas City where he was the Fire Chief and Maintenance and Safety Coordinator for over 20 years.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your favorite charity.
