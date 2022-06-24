GALVESTON — Charles Frank Smith, 81, of Galveston passed away quietly on June 19 2022 at his home in Galveston. He was born on August 19, 1940 in Galveston, Texas to Lenore McCoy Smith and Margaret Clarke Smith. Charles served his country with honor in the US Army beginning with Basic Training in Fort Polk, LA. He completed Airborne training at Fort Benning, GA before reporting to the 173rd Airborne Assault Group in Viet Nam. Charles attended Sam Houston State College before joining the Army in 1966.
Charles spent much of his childhood in the company of his cousin, Peggy. They went all over town with their moms, who were sisters. Charles, as a child, was keen on letting his cousin in on some special childhood secrets, like the fact that there was no Santa Claus when she was least expecting to gain this knowledge. He was a great trickster and there were many exciting times for this cousin duo.
Charles spent a career with Union Carbide where he worked as a medic with the fire department.
Charles had many lifelong friends in Galveston. He was actively interested in classic cars, especially race cars and sports cars, where he had pridefully owned many, including a 1963 Corvette split window, a 1970 Camaro, and a 1951 Mercury chopped top. He also owned a very nice Harley-Davidson. Solving cross word puzzles was another favorite past time of Charles.
Charles loved meeting a small group of friends once a week at local restaurants for coffee, where they would keep up with each other and discuss many topics and reminisce over old times. Charles always loved a good story and a laugh!
Charles leaves behind many relatives and friends, including the love of his life, Joann Essex, who has been right by his side. Close relatives of Charles’, especially his two cousins, Peggy Rushing and Christine Trapani have also been by his side in his times of need.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Lenore McCoy Smith in 1964; his mother, Margaret Clarke Smith Lidstone in 1999; and stepfather, William R. Lidstone, Jr. in 1994; and his aunt, Allegra Clarke Steger, of Galveston.
Charles is survived by his cousins, Margaret Rushing, of Nassau Bay, Christine Steger Trapani (Frank), of Santa Fe, Texas, Susie Steger Wade (Dennis), of Homer, Alaska, and Edie Steger Henson (Terry), of Kingwood, Texas; and former stepsons, Daniel Leal, Jr. of Alvin and Manuel Cortinas, Jr. of Pearland; as well as a host of other loving cousins, relatives, and friends.
Charles’ family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 28, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 29, at the funeral home with burial following at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be Greg Rushing and David Rushing of Houston, Jerry Henson, of Savannah, GA, and Andrew Henson, of Indianapolis, IN, Daniel Leal, Jr. of Alvin, and Manuel Cortinas, Jr. of Pearland. Honorary pall bearers will be Floyd Richard and Michael Davis of Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The COPD Foundation or charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Charles’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.