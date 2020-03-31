Henry Serrano, 93, of Texas City, passed away, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Private graveside services will be held.
Henry Serrano was born June 6, 1926 in Texas City, Texas. He was retired from the U.S. Navy after 28 years of service. He served during WWII, Korean war and Viet Nam where he received numerous ribbons and medals.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Camilo and Prisca Serrano and sisters, Otilia Pedraza, Irene Coffey, Annie Olivarez and Sister, Christine Marie Serrano.
Survivors include brothers, Jimmy Serrano and wife Anita, Anthony Serrano and wife, Lucy and Charles Serrano and wife Connie; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima School in Texas City.
