Dotson
Funeral services for George Dotson will be held today at 11:00am at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at 2:00pm at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Wright
Funeral services for Jean Wright will be held today at 10:00am in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
