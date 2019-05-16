TEXAS CITY—Latisha Coleman-Phillips, 40, departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She was born on February 18, 1979, in Galveston, TX, where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Ball High School with the Class of 98’. She was employed at Serenity Gardens and was a member of the Westward Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Cleo and Ned Coleman and, Syliva and George Mavis; and father-in-law, Robert Phillips, Jr.
Latisha is survived by husband Nicholas Phillips, Sr.; sons, Jeremiah Toussant and Rayshard Phillips; stepson, Nicholas Phillips, Jr.; and stepdaughter, Tenille Phillips; mother, Tina Frank; father, Luther Johnson; sisters, Latasha Coleman, Ratouna Frank, Yema Jones, Dewanna Bradley-Hodges; brothers, Rodney Jones, Rayson Johnson; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Westward Church of Christ. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Gene Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
