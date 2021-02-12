SAN ANTONIO, TX — July 22, 1942 - February 8, 2021
Fred E. Diaz was born in Texas City, Texas on July 22, 1942, to George and Mary Diaz. He attended Texas City High School and the University of Houston before moving to San Antonio. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home in San Antonio, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Diaz, and his brothers, George and Louis Diaz.
Fred is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Jane; his daughters, De Anna Castro and husband Rodney, and Alicia D'Andrea and husband Patrick; his siblings, Marilyn Boyle, Edward Diaz and John Diaz.
He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Matthew Musel, Nicholas and Elena Castro, his step grandchildren, Nicholas and Rachel D'Andrea, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and his beloved faithful dog, Pepper.
ROSARY
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2021
6:30 P.M.
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
223 E. SUMMIT AVE.
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
MASS
TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 2021
11:00 A.M.
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Due to COVID restrictions and limited church capacity you may participate in the service via ZOOM or Facebook:
Zoom Meeting for the Rosary
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86149037320?pwd=a05EWWJuemUwRHZmdU0yZExxd05hdz09
Meeting ID: 861 4903 7320
Passcode: 588677
ID and Passcode should not be needed, but it is provided just in case.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ourladyofgracechurchsanantonio
Zoom instructions for the Mass will follow in subsequent obituary.
You are invited to view the full
obituary and to sign
the Guestbook at
Arrangements with
PORTER LORING MORTUARY
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVENUE
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
