GALVESTON—Charles Edward Irons born January 4, 1932 in Gilmer Texas. He passed on May 26, 2019 in Galveston Texas. He was survived by his wife Betty J. Irons. His three sisters Alice Listebarger, Dorothy Irons, E. Faye Irons. His five children Charles W. Irons his wife Loraine Irons, Jerry D. Irons, Larry G. Irons, Betty J. Edwards, Charles D. Irons and his wife Kelley Irons. His five grandchildren Joyce A. Edwards, Brittany N. Crawford, Cody M. Edwards his wife Taylor M. Edwards, Evelyn K. Irons, Michael Ross, Kayla Ross. His two great grandchildren Mackenzie J. Crawford, Gabriel W. Crawford.
He was born in Gilmer, Texas and raised his family in Mesquite, Texas. He was a member of the I.B.E.W. for 60 years. Besides the love of his life, his wife of 68 years, he also loved animals, racing, auto mechanics and sailing. His nickname was “Mr. MacGyver” and everyone knew that if they needed help he would be there and could figure out a way to fix it. He raced cars in the S.C.C.A. for 10 years in the U.S.A and Mexico. He and his wife shrimped in Galveston for several years. They lived and traveled on their sailboat the "Betty Jean Too” for eight years all over Central and South America.
No services are planned at this time. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the Galveston Island Humane Society.
