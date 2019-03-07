Fitz
Funeral service for Martha Fitz will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Drake
Funeral service for Raymond Drake will be held today at 1 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home, 1221 6th Street N. in Texas City.
Houk
Memorial services for Jerry Don Houk will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Hanlon
A Funeral Mass for Nancy Hanlon will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
