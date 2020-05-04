John Barry Wood II, 25, resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed from this life unexpectedly, Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Port Lavaca, Texas December 27, 1994 to proud and loving parents, John Wood and Kathrine Johnson Wood. He was raised and schooled in Texas and went on to become an X-ray technician for TGR Industrial Services. Little John was known for his warm giving heart, a kind and gentle soul to people and animals. He was a man of many varied interests that quickly became expertises, a dry sense of humor, and a desire to bring laughter and a smile to everyone.
John was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Johnson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents; his two sisters, Brittni Wood, and Nicole Wood; grandparents, Joyce Cassidy, Gloria Armbruster and husband Bob; many numerous cousins, aunts and uncles as well as many friends and colleagues.
In his honor a visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu flowers donations may be made to Reseachautism.org.
