Katherine Rogstad passed away, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Sharpview Residence and Rehabilitation in Houston, Texas.
Katherine Connelly Rogstad also known as Snookie was born December 6, 1930 in Houston, Texas, graduated from Texas City High School and resided in Texas City for most of her life. She Loved her family and friends and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandy Rabon and two grandsons, Troy Rabon and Jason Rabon.
A private memorial will be held at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
