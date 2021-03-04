LEAGUE CITY — Mrs. Diane Mancini Voll passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, March 2, 2021, in League City.
Born February 23, 1953 in Midland, TX, Mrs. Voll had been a resident of League City for 28 years. She was an owner and operator for Southwest Custom Sales. Diane was a member of the TMCA Boating Club and enjoyed traveling, gardening, boating and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Henry and Dorothy Joan (Nipp) Gilchrist; husband, John Harvey Voll, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Matthew Mancini and wife, Nikki of Katy; daughter, Christina Mitchell and husband, Chad of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Nick, Braden and Micah Mancini, Nolan Mitchell; fur babies, Zoey and Zeke.
Visitation with the family will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Reverend Jason Whitley officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
