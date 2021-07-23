TEXAS CITY —

Janet Catherine Hokanson passed away July 17, 2021 in Texas City. A beloved wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry. She is survived by her children Kimberly, Martha, Casey and Darren and her grandchildren Sydney, Lucinda and Presley.

The family requests that any remembrances be made in her name to Bay Area Pet Adoptions.

