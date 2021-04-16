TEXAS CITY — Ethel Virginia Davila, 83, was born on August 15, 1937, and passed away on the morning of April 12, 2021. Born in Texas City, Texas, she was the daughter of William “Bill” and Ethel Virgie Huskey, nee Grisham, and she was the fourth of five children. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas, in 1955.
Ethel spent many years working in the banking industry. She was employed at American Bank and Bank of the West in Galveston, Texas. She retired from The City of Galveston in 1997 as a Loan Officer for the Housing and Urban Development Department. Ethel belonged to many church, business, and community groups throughout her lifetime.
She will be remembered for being wise, compassionate, fun, and a strong support system for her family. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time in nature, through birdwatching, fishing, and camping.
From her first marriage to Ralph Hernandez, she is survived by two daughters, Anna Lee Scott, nee Hernandez, and Cynthia Renee Flores, nee Hernandez. From her second marriage to Pedro Arturo Flores, Sr., she is survived by three sons, Arthur P. and spouse Nancy Flores, William “Rudy” and spouse Becky Flores, and Benjamin Joseph Flores. From her third marriage to Miguel R. Davila, she is survived by one daughter, Sharon Marie and spouse Chris LaBauve. Also surviving is her younger sibling Peggy LaRue and spouse Donald Gavin, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Ethel Virgie Huskey, and her siblings, Billie Jean and spouse Edward “Bubba” Rodriguez, John Charles and spouse Margie Huskey, Beverly Ann and spouse James “Jimmy” Herrington and her first grandson, William Michael Flores.
Per her wishes, Ethel will be cremated and her children will gather to spread her ashes in a private remembrance of her life.
