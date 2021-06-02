GALVESTON — Rayphield Wright Jr. passed away on May 28, 2021. Rayphield was born in Galveston, Texas on October 4, 1942. He was the son of Rayphield Wright Sr. and Sarah Mae Wright (Johnson).
He attended and graduated from Lincoln High School class of 1961 in La Marque, Texas. He was employed at Monsanto Chemical Plant in Texas City. He also worked at Todd Shipyard in Galveston. Rayphield lived in California for a time, where he held various jobs, before moving back to Texas. He enjoyed fishing, music, singing and reading in his spare time.
He is proceeded in death by his father Rayphield Wright Sr., his mother Sarah Mae Wright (Johnson), and his sister Betty Jean Wright Dotson (James).
He is survived by his sister Ada Wright Tasso (Roland), his children Kathy Wright, Rayphield Wright III, and Natalie Britton (Milton), his nieces and nephews Darryl Dotson (Karen), Angela Dotson, Lisa Dotson Ward, Eric Dotson (Sandra), April Tasso, Roland Tasso (Melody), and his cousin Regina Harris. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Discourse will be given on June 5, 2021 at 12:00 pm via Zoom Video Conference.
