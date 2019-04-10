Mrs. Sheila Gail Winters, age 61, passed away April 5th, 2019 in Dickinson, Texas.
Mrs. Winters was born July 30th, 1957 in Galveston, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 701 FM 646, Dickinson, Texas 77539. Brother John Phillips will officiate the service.
