The Williams Family of Dickinson invites their family and friends to celebrate the life of their loved one, Faite Williams Sr., fondly known as "Catnip" on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery. Pastor Lewis Little, Officiating
Known in Galveston County for his style, he was always the best dressed wherever he went.
Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Corine Williams; and brother, George Robert Williams; memories will forever linger in the hearts of his children, Lawrence Prevost (Yvette); Theresa Washington, Faite Williams, Jr. (Kelly), Jasmine Williams, Allegra Blackford (Eric) and Visha Fobbs; 15 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucinda Williams Burrow, Annie Lee Tablette (Chester) and Mary Williams; brother, Charles Williams; sister-in-law, Marion Williams of Baton Rouge, LA; a beloved friend, Daisy Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.