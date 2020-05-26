Elfstrom
Funeral service for Carroll Elfstrom will be held today at 10:00am at First Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Starnes
Celebration life service for LTC Donald Starnes will be held today at 12:00pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North, San Antonio, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.