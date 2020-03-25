10/4/1935 – 3/21/2020
Mary Ann Simmons Williams was born October 4, 1935 and passed on March 21, 2020.
She retired from UTMB, Galveston in 1995 after 35 years in the Medicine Clinic Nursing Department. She was a former member of First Union Baptist Church, Galveston.
She leaves to cherish her fond and great memories, her precious daughter, Marian Lynn Smith (Richard) of Angleton, TX; grandsons, Damonric Smith and Cedric Smith of Angleton, TX; Senior Master Sgt. Isharay Jones, Sr. (Taisha) of Crestview, FL, and Lance Thompson (Shell) of Clute, TX; granddaughter, Ekira Jones of Angleton, TX; six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Isharay Jr., Nyleen, LaNyia, Aryani and Nycalyn; sister-in-law, Phyllis Simmons of Sweeny, TX; a devoted nephew, Raymond Simmons, Sr. (Judie) of Angleton, TX, cousin, Naomi Jackson (James) of Galveston, TX; special friends, Melvin Campbell and Dorothy Cunningham of Galveston, TX, Gussie Louise Crear of La Marque, TX, Janice O’Guin of Pearland, TX, and Darnell Mack of Angleton, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral in Angleton.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton (979) 849-8800.
