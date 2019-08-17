Paul Lawrence Slater, Jr. of Dickinson, TX, age 78, passed away on August 15, 2019.
Paul attended school in La Marque, TX and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958. He joined the Navy and served four years in active duty from 1958 to 1962 and two years in the Navy Reserve from 1962 to 1964.
He married Vivian Sweetie Jones, whom he affectionately called “Red”, in 1962 and to that union they have a daughter, Gwennel Katherine Slater and a son, Michael Lawrence Slater. Paul was proceeded in death by Paul Lawrence Slater Sr., Katherine Geters Slater Anthony, Derrick Anthony (Brother), and Kathy Smith (Sister)
Paul was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church, serving as Chair of the Trustees and Finance Chair until his health began to decline. He was the President of the Bayou City Civic Club, a Trail Rider with the Rodeo Bend Trail Riders and loved coaching Pop Warner football from the late 60’s through the early 80’s. In 1972 he led his team to win the championship.
Paul was employed by Summers Electric for over 25 years starting as a truck driver and later becoming the top Outside Salesman for several consecutive years. He retired from Central Electric as a Project Coordinator in 2007.
Viewing will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 10-11AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11AM. Services will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave. G, Dickinson, TX 77539. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.