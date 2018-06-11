David Joseph Bergeron Jr., 87 Long time resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life, June 5, 2018.
Born on June 17, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas, soon after, David and the family relocating to the Dickinson area. David was a graduate of Dickinson High School and the University of Houston. After serving in the U.S. Army He began a 29-year career as an engineer with Parsons SIP at the Monsanto plants in Texas City and Chocolate Bayou. David enjoyed sports and fishing.
David is preceded in death by parents David J. Bergeron Sr., Annette Tate and sister Ina Claire McTarnaghan.
He is survived by sons David J. Bergeron III and wife Heather Bergeron of Tucson AZ, Roger D. Bergeron of Dickinson TX, Daniel M. Bergeron and wife Donna Bergeron of Dickinson, TX, and John Bergeron M.D. and wife Lori Bergeron of Houston, TX along with numerous nieces nephews and grandchildren.
Private services will be held for David with his family.
