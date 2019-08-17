Nathel (Nate) Charles Pacini, Jr., 66, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Nate was born July 4, 1953 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston and graduated from O’Connell High School with the class of 1971. He wore his heart on his sleeve, was always true to himself and others, always went above and beyond, and gave his whole self into any project or need. Nate was an Island pillar and a staple in his community. He fulfilled a dream of opening his own restaurant, Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in 1993, and he loved his wonderful staff. Nate also spent many long days at this ranch with his great circle of friends and family.
Nate was preceded in death by his son, Nathel Charles Pacini, lll (Lil’ Nate) and his father, Nathel Charles Pacini, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Pacini; mother, Frances Dee Pacini; daughter, Athena Piller (Joshua); step daughter, Katie Henson; brothers, Paul (Kelly) and A.J. (Mary) Pacini; sisters Antoinette Pacini (Mike) and Natalie Butner (Chris); grandsons, Lincoln and Hudson Piller; nieces and nephews, Krysta and Kyle (Kristin) Pacini and Grayson and Riley Butner; and many great nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends.
Nate’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, Sunday, August 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A celebration of Nate’s life will begin at 6:30 – 7:00 pm.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Monday, August 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Advocacy Center for Children of Galveston County.
Pallbearers will be Greg Scofelia, Gordon Morse, Larry Causey, Steven Newberry, Steve Hughes, BoBo Conde, Tom Vaughan, and Sean Welsh.
