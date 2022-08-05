HITCHCOCK — Our Mom, Joann Dohman sadly passed away in her home on 7/30/2022 at the age of 91.
Born to the late Ruby and Jack Miller 5/22/1931 in Houston, TX and graduated from Milby High School. She married the late Walter Dohman in 1950 and they lived in Houston for 22 years before relocating to Hitchcock, TX where they enjoyed creating memories with their family, friends and being a part of the community. They built a second home in Terlingua, TX where they explored the wildlife, land, mountains and beautiful scenery. She was part owner of Dohman Builders, Inc., and Louis Bait Camp. President of Eugene Field Elementary and member of the Lioness Club who volunteered at UTMB Hospital.
Joann is survived by two children, Brenda Dohman, Kurt Dohman and wife, Judy all of Hitchcock; grandchildren, Chad Dohman and wife, Mariam, Tiffany Michell and husband, Michael, Cody Dohman and wife, Cassie, Travis Cox and wife, Robyn, Robert Dohman and wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren. Hunter Dohman, Morgan and Silas Michell, Cole and Caysen Dohman, Aurora and Gwyneth Cox and Naomi Dohman.
Pre-deceased by husband, Walter Dohman; sons, Robert Dohman and Charlie Dohman; mother, Ruby Miller; father, Jack Miller; brother, Jack Miller.
She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. Strong enough to raise four children, and special enough to love those four children more than herself.
She was:
Emotional, yet a rock
Tired, but kept going
Worried, but full of hope
Impatient, yet patient
Overwhelmed, but never quit
Wonderful, even in chaos
Life changer, every single day
Amazing, always amazing
Mom, you will be a part of our lives every single minute of every single day. Love you so much
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.