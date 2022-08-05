Joann Dohman

HITCHCOCK — Our Mom, Joann Dohman sadly passed away in her home on 7/30/2022 at the age of 91.

Born to the late Ruby and Jack Miller 5/22/1931 in Houston, TX and graduated from Milby High School. She married the late Walter Dohman in 1950 and they lived in Houston for 22 years before relocating to Hitchcock, TX where they enjoyed creating memories with their family, friends and being a part of the community. They built a second home in Terlingua, TX where they explored the wildlife, land, mountains and beautiful scenery. She was part owner of Dohman Builders, Inc., and Louis Bait Camp. President of Eugene Field Elementary and member of the Lioness Club who volunteered at UTMB Hospital.

