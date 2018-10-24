Jan Phillip, “JP” Stramblad, 64, passed away at his residence on October 23rd, 2018 . A BOI and lifetime resident of Galveston, JP was born February 3, 1954. His parents were Paul and Irene Stramblad.
JP graduated from Ball High in 1972. He continued his education at the University of Houston where he received a degree in hotel and restaurant management. After graduation, he worked at UTMB in the food service department where he helped oversee the day-to-day operations. In 1979, he joined his parents in their business, A-1 Rents, and eventually purchased the business from them. Many homes and businesses in Galveston including American National Insurance Company and Moody Gardens were built with equipment rented from A-1 Rents. In 1998, he sold his business and began his retirement.
He looked forward to deer season every year. These were wonderful times spent with his dad, sons and friends. Anyone who knew JP knew his love of his home and his yard. You would never see a weed in his grass nor a leaf in his pool. Both were things he took pride in maintaining. In the warm months, you would always find him outside at his gazebo. JP liked to work with his hands. There wasn’t any project he couldn’t do whether it was electrical, plumbing, or automotive. He was especially proud of his sons’ military service. Erik, now a veteran, was a Navy Seabee and Kyle is currently active-duty Air Force and stationed in Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sons, Kyle and Erik, and his daughter-in-law, Kasey. During his childhood, he was given the nickname “Bimbo”. He was affectionately known as Grandpa Bimbo to his three wonderful grandchildren; Anne Marie, John Paul “JP”, and James Joseph Stramblad. In addition, he’s survived by his brother Paul Stramblad, Jr., sister Mimi Musick and sister Jeannine Dienst and her husband, Stacy; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
At his request, JP will be cremated, and no funeral service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would especially like to thank A-Med Hospice for the wonderful care he was given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.