Maria Consuelo (Connie) Calderon was called to heaven on Saturday May 16, 2020. She was born on August 24,1936 in Austin, TX. Connie reunited in heaven with her son, Raymond De Los Santos, daughter Diane De Los Santos, along with her parents, Trinidad and Esperanza Calderon and brothers, Juan Calderon and Leon Calderon.
Connie was a loving mother who leaves a legacy through her children who survive her: Lety Betancourt, Albert Calderon, Janie Fernandez, Irene Moreno, Arthur De Los Santos, Joann De Los Santos, Johnny De Los Santos, Olga De Los Santos, Maryann Del Valle and Miguel De Los Santos. Connie is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
As her eyes closed on earth, we believe that they opened in heaven. On behalf of her family, we thank you for celebrating her life with us.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Visitation will begin at 10am and the service will begin at 11:30am. Burial will follow at La Marque City Cemetery. Rev. Albert Calderon and Lupito Betancourt will officiate the service. Serving as Pallbearers are Miguel De Los Santos, Noel Ramirez, Lupito Betancourt, Miguel De Los Santos (Mico), Johnny De Los Santos Jr., Brandon De Los Santos, Santiago Zarate Jr., Xavier Guadalupe Zarate, Xavier Ramirez.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Psalm 23:6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.