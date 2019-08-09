Tarver
A memorial service for John Tarver will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Parker Lane in Austin, TX.
Chesshir
Celebration of Mass for Mary Chesshir will be held today at 10 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, 300 FM 517 E. Rd. in Dickinson. Committal service will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Blackwell
A memorial service for Polly Blackwell will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2500 N. 10th St. in McAllen TX under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Sowell
Memorial services for Preston Sowell will be held today at 2 p.m. at Hines Memorial COGIC, 4 S. Algeria in Texas City.
Webb
Funeral services for Wayne Webb will be held today at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Port Arthur.
Britto
Memorial services for Sandra Britto will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Church in Texas City.
Auzenne
Funeral Mass for Wilda Auzenne will be held today at 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Selcer
Funeral services for Lisa Selcer will be held today at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.