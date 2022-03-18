DALLAS, TX — Joseph Earl Leeney was born on February 16, 1946 in Chicago, IL and later moved to Dickinson, TX where he spent his childhood with his beloved brother and Magliolo family. He graduated high school as Valedictorian of his senior class and went on to graduate from the University of Houston. He spent his career as a Price Analyst and then as chief for the U.S. Government Department of Defense Contract Administration Services Region, Management Area office, Richardson, TX. Joe loved sports, following the stock market, and entering (and winning!) contests. He was a devout Catholic and coached the Saint Thomas Aquinas girls’ softball team for several years. While in high school Joe played baseball against future legend Nolan Ryan. Rumor has it that Joe got a hit off Ryan!
Joe was happily married to Martha Leeney for almost 35 years. He was preceded in death by his dear parents Earl and Ursula Leeney. He is survived by his wife, Martha; brother, John Leeney and wife Lesa; step-children, Vincent Martin and wife Dew; Sherry Martin; Vicki Martin; and step-grandsons Jay Taweekarn and Connor Martin. He is beloved by many extended family and friends. He was a joy to know, was extremely kind, and always had people laughing. After a long battle with Parkinson’s, Joe went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2022. Funeral information may be found at www.dignitymemorial.com.
