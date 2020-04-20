Heather Dawn Cardwell 46 of Galveston, TX passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of Church of the Living God since childhood. She graduated from Ball High School in 1992. Although she was born in Tennessee she lived in Galveston since she was four years old. She loved the Island and all it has to offer.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Mildred Rogers Tatum and James S Tatum Sr and paternal grandparents Mabel Cardwell and Ora T Cardwell Sr.
She is survived by her loving companion of nine years Billy Satchelben, her three daughters Savana Elaine Strain, Kaitlynn Elizabeth Cardwell, Macie Renee’ Cardwell and granddaughter Heaven Elaine Cardwell, her mother Rita Cassandra Tatum and her father Ora T Cardwell Jr, her sister Ida Renee' Cardwell, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Please send donations to Macie Cardwell at P.O. Box 1114, Galveston, Texas, 77550.
A Remembrance of Life Service will be held at a later date when the COVID19 crisis ends
