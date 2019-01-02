Johnnie J. Rios, Jr., 75, of Texas City, passed away on December 27, 2018 surrounded by his family in Texas City.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019, with the Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Johnnie was born on June 15, 1943 in Galveston, Texas. He worked in the paint and body automobile industry until his retirement. His favorite pastimes were listening and playing the air accordion to Tejano music.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda Rios; parents, Johnnie Rios, Sr. and Susie Jaramillo; and 6 siblings.
He is survived by his 2 sons, Jimmy Rios and wife Pauline and Leonard Rios and wife Christie; 1 daughter, Susie Del Bosque and husband Ricardo; 9 grandchildren, Ashley (Mike), Connie, Priscilla (Luis, Sr.), Erika, Zachry, Monica, Angelica (Joe), Christian, and Stefen; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 brother and 2 sisters; his closest compadre, David Driscoll, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.