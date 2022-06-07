GALVESTON, TX — William Noble Carl, Jr. was born on the 9th of May 1937, in Galveston, Texas, and died on the 3rd of June 2022, in Houston, Texas. He was 85 years of age.
He was the third of four children born to William Noble Carl, Sr. and Wilminor Morris Carl. He was a third generation Galvestonian and always proud of his BOI designation and his strong Texas heritage. He attended the Kinkaid School, San Marcos Baptist Academy, the University of Houston and the University of Texas where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
William was married for 58 years to his life partner, head cheerleader and helpmate, Lucy Reinking Carl of Dallas, Texas. They were blessed with the arrival of two sons William Noble Carl III and Paul Reinking Carl.
William was one of Houston's premier builders, developers and brokers for over sixty years. He transformed many established Houston neighborhoods with his vision of upscale property use and the garden home concept. One of his most notable developments is the architectural gem of Eaton Square, located inside the 610 Loop. William was the founding broker of Wm. Carl Realtors and Carl Construction Co. which he operated along with his sons. He had many business interests and a diversified career portfolio, including real estate brokerage and development, custom home building and design, banking and waste disposal. The venture that gave him the greatest pleasure was the founding and creation of Gainsborough Waste and Texas Outhouse with his two sons.
William, affectionately known as "Willie," loved people—the more the better. He was a great encourager to everyone who crossed his path and always eager to lend a helping hand. Above all else he loved the Lord, his family and his friends. He had a genuine concern for others and wanted everyone to know the comfort available with faith in God. Willie loved life and everything in it. He loved hunting with family and friends in south Texas and on his rice farm in the Garwood flyway. He loved fishing and sailing on the gulf coast and staying at his homes in Port O'Connor and Galveston. He loved driving his horse-drawn carriages at Cedar Creek, as well as playing golf and being with friends at the Garden of the Gods in Colorado.
Although faced with many challenges, his life was sprinkled with fun and varied accomplishments. He won the downhill race in St. Moritz, Switzerland with the Houston Ski Club in 1968. He scored an eagle on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland and won a prize in the Poco Bueno fishing tournament in Port O'Connor large enough to buy the lot where he built his house. He had an opportunity to meet Princess Anne at dinner at the Mews of Buckingham Palace with the Carriage Association of America of which he was a member. Willie and his sons, Noble and Paul, won first place in the Great Foggy Bottom driving event at the Morris Ranch in Wharton County.
Throughout his life, he served the Lord. William was a life-long member of Second Baptist Church where he served as deacon, Bible class director and teacher for many years. He encouraged everyone he met to come to church and genuinely welcomed them when they did. In addition to his service at Second Baptist Church, William served on the Board of Boys and Girls Country and was an endowed scholarship donor and contributor to Houston Baptist University, where he was a founding member of the President's Council. He was a member of the Hillsdale College President's Club and a member of the Greater Houston Partnership, as well as a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
He loved his family, both immediate and extended. He grew up surrounded by family with seven aunts, four uncles, three siblings and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Carl Briner and his brother, Thomas Stewart Carl. He is survived by his loving wife Lucy Reinking Carl, his sister Wilminor Carl Gardner, his children, William Noble Carl III and his wife Anne, and Paul Reinking Carl and his wife Laurie; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Carl, Virginia Anne Fay Carl, Catherine Rebecca Carl, William Thomas Carl, and Caroline Lucy Carl; and numerous cousins as well as his uncle, Stewart Morris, Sr.
All are cordially invited to a gathering of family and friends which will be held from 5:30 in the afternoon until 7:30 in the evening on Thursday, the 9th of June, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Following a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery, a memorial service is to be conducted 1:00 in the afternoon on Friday, the 10th of June, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where Dr. H. Edwin Young and Rev. John C. Barksdale will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the Deacons Parlor.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those wishing to make memorial donations, the family requests with gratitude that they be directed to The Winning Walk Ministries of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX, 77057; or to the Star of Hope Mission, 4848 Loop Central Drive, Ste. 500, Houston, TX, 77081.
Please visit Willie's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where fond memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
