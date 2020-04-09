DICKINSON—Mary Catherine Hudnall Magnuson, age 85, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Care Center in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Galveston discusses checkpoint at causeway to keep out tourists
- Texas City COVID-19 patients receive hydroxychloroquine
- Latest COVID-19 Statistics
- Coronavirus updates: Daily News suspends COVID-19 blog as update pace slows
- Can you get coronavirus from your mail? Your newspaper?
- Beach still open in one small community and Galveston leaders aren't happy
- Tests confirm 83 positive COVID-19 cases at Texas City nursing home
- Myths, misinformation about COVID-19 spread more quickly than the virus
- Coast Guard: Galveston cruise ships pose 'unacceptable' risk of COVID spread
- County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases for total of 240
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
- Democrats just won't quit until Trump is destroyed (103)
- Trump is guilty of criminally negligent genocide (65)
- Coronavirus cases in Galveston County could soon 'explode,' health district says (65)
- Coronavirus is mostly a massive media scare (63)
- President Trump is gaining ground with minorities (57)
- Galveston discusses checkpoint at causeway to keep out tourists (52)
- Coronavirus updates: Daily News suspends COVID-19 blog as update pace slows (47)
- The president needs to be our commander-in-chief (42)
- Mayor and city council made the right call (41)
- What we really need are hope, timelines and a plan (38)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.