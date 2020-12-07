DICKINSON — Charles Allen Barnett, 81, of Dickinson, Texas peacefully went to Heaven, December 2, 2020 with his daughter, Charlotte, by his side in League City, Texas. He was born June, 20, 1939 to his parents, Joel Everett Barnett and Edna Mae (Conder) Barnett in McKinney, Texas. As a very young boy, he, his older brother Robert Marion (Rex) Barnett and his parents lived in Trinidad and McKinney Texas before moving to Oakridge Tennessee where Joel Barnett worked on the Oak Ridge Project for the Government. They then moved to Galena Park Texas when Charles was in the 4th Grade when he met his future wife, Roberta Effie Lingo, for the first time. Charles and Roberta graduated from Galena Park High School in 1957 and married in Houston, Texas on February 21, 1958. They settled a few years in Galena Park where there daughter, Pamela Kay Barnett, was born. They then moved to Texas City, Tx where they owned and Roberta operated the “Burger King” Drive In on Texas Avenue while Charles was bed ridden recovering from an illness to his right leg. Their daughter, Charlotte Lynn Barnett, was born while living there and they soon moved to their forever home in Dickinson, Tx in April of 1965.
Charles was an immediate member of the renown “Dickinson Coffee Drinking Crowd” visiting from the Railroad Café, Nicks Diner, The Kettle Restaurant, Dairy Queen and Rogers Malt Shoppe. Many friends were made in this unique crowd and he and Roberta enjoyed time telling stories and laughing.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his precious oldest child, Pamela.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory the love of his life, Roberta Effie (Lingo) Barnett, his daughter, Charlotte Lynn (Barnett) Jones, his son-in-law, Ronald E. Jones, his Grandchildren: Edward O’Neil Cullins and wife, Meghan (Hansen) Cullins, John Gregory Barkmann and wife, Ashley (Edwards) Barkmann, Katherine Claudia (Barkmann) Carreon and her husband Ruben Andrew Carreon, Charles Everett Barkmann and his wife Katherine (Betancourt) Barkmann, and Sarah Kay Skains. His Great Grandchildren: Amelia Alison Cullins, Effie Alice Cullins, Ava Katherine Carreon and Kase Andrew Carreon.
A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. Visitation will start at 3pm with the Service starting at 4pm.
In lieu of Flowers, donations would be welcomed in his honor for the Dickinson ISD Education Foundation https://simplecheckout.authorize.net/payment/CatalogPayment.aspx
