Cynthia Lestrick was born February 10, 1960 in Albuquerque, NM, she died on June 1, 2020.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother Lola Lestrick, her grandparents Bill and Ruby Lee Peace, paternal grandparents Edwin S and Elester Lestrick Alexander, and her brothers Johnny Bouldin and Edwin C Lestrick Jr., Aunt Saundra Lestrick, and her uncle Kenneth Lestrick.
She is survived By her dad Edwin Charles Lestrick His wife Juanita Lestrick, her Aunt Carol Gillard and her only daughter Latasha Yvonne Lestrick her two grandchildren Amari B’renee Thomas, and Azhane Nehelee Lestrick. Cynthia has three surviving siblings, Jerome W Thomas and Jenny Thomas Treyson Thomas, Cassandra A Thomas, Vanessa Y Shackleford her husband Elijah Shackleford and their son Matthew Shackleford, her sister-in-law Shannon Bouldin and her kids Jonathan and Bray’e Bouldin. She is also survived by host of cousins and friends. Cynthia loved going to the movies, theater, and just sitting around talking with her friends. She loved taking pictures, and always had her camera with her. Cynthia was a great seamstress, at one point she helped with costuming at a local dance company, she also made Halloween costumes for her nieces and nephews. Cynthia was a very caring and giving person, she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it.
I want to thank the Suites at Rio Vista for the care and kindness they showed her and Armada Hospice for giving her the comfort she needed. Thank you, Diane at UNM Cancer Center, for caring and taking awesome care of Cynthia, from her diagnose through her treatment and beyond. The family appreciates all her friends that helped out, Barbara and Sandra thank you two especially for the love you showed her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.