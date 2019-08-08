GALVESTON—David Ross Steetle age 88 of Galveston went with the Angels to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Galveston.
Funeral services are 12:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont Galveston, Texas 77550.
David was born October 28, 1930 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Ross Patrick Steetle and Florence Cunningham Steetle. He attended Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA where he received his degree in Engineering and Physics. Upon graduation, he accepted a job with Texas Instruments in the Geophysical Services Inc. (GSI). His first assignment was in Okeechobee, Florida where he met and married his first wife, Robinette Hall, who after 44 years of marriage preceded him in death in March of 1997. Several years later, David married Martha Stipanovic of Houston on May 12, 2001.
David served his country in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps from 1955 until 1958. He was stationed at Fort Detrick, Maryland during his service and was honorably discharged, returning to work at GSI.
In 1965 when David was second in charge of the Seismic Engineering Division of GSI, he left the company to found Digital Consulting Inc. later re-incorporated in 1969 as Digicon Geophysical Corporation, with five colleagues in Houston. He became the VP of Engineering and is credited with designing the first successful digital marine streamer for offshore oil exploration.
By the mid 1990’s, Digicon had a global reach in offshore seismic oil exploration. David’s professional legacy was well known and he retired from Digicon in 1995 to live in Galveston.
David was a caring and faithful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Martha Steetle of Galveston; son, John Steetle of Houston; daughters, Mary Lynn Langmeyer and husband Daniel of Belton, TX and Julie Anne Crabtree and husband Kevin of Harker Heights, TX; grandchildren, Cheramie Jean Benfield and husband Jake of Telford, PA, Hillary Brooke Steetle of Pueblo, CO, Bristol Skye Lucas and husband Brian of Pueblo, CO, Summit John Ross Steetle of Austin, TX, Christopher Wayne Hix and wife Andrea of Waco, TX, Jackson Ross Henson of Harker Heights, TX, Rawley Davis Henson and wife Emily of Norfolk, VA, Ronald Bradley Crabtree of Portland, TX and Chelsea Anne Janzen and husband Andrew of San Clemente, CA; great-grandchildren, Elin Everly Hix, Brody J. Hix, Gillian Benfield, Lincoln Benfield, Lucy Benfield, Ginny Benfield, Olive Lucas, Owen Lucas and Edward Lucas.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society 2500 Fondren Rd #100, Houston, Texas 77063.
