August 13, 1949 - January 26, 2020
Mrs. Alice Childs, 70, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Mrs. Childs was born August 13, 1949 in Galveston, Texas.
A funeral service for Mrs. Childs will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque Pastor D.N. Benford will officiate the funeral service.
