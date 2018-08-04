David Gene Vargas, 55, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at UTMB Galveston, with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Monday, August 6, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, August 6, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
David was “BOI” November 15, 1962 in Galveston, Texas to Frank Vargas and Joyce Trujillo. He was a skilled carpenter, well known on the Island and took pride in his work.
He is preceded in death by his older brother Frank Jr., grandparents Amado and Susanna Vargas. In laws Arthur and Eileen Alfaro, and a host of loved family members
Left to cherish his memory, his parents Frank Vargas and Joyce Trujillo, Sharleen Graff, children, Sean Chapa, Sarah Vargas (Carlos), and Lucas Vargas. Loving brother and sisters Carmen Farine (Gary), Anthony Vargas (Angela), Patricia Diaz (Mike), Gabrielle Vargas. Grandchildren, Ariana and Elias Romero, Brycen and Baleigh Woods and his loving girlfriend Katherine Olsen Sheridan, numerous nieces, nephews and beloved family members.
Pallbearers are Sean Chapa, Lucas Vargas, Mike Diaz, Mark Paez, Kevin Paez and Dennis Jones.
Our father, son and brother will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
