Isle Hildegard Prichard

DICKINSON, TX — Ilse Hildegard Prichard, 94 years old, passed away on October 14, 2022, in Dickinson, Texas at the home of her beloved daughter Debbie Read. Ilse was born in Silesia Germany on March 15, 1928, to Hildegard and Bernhardt Weihrauch. She was the oldest of 4 children and moved to the United States in 1954 where she married a military man and raised a large family while living on Air Force bases in New Mexico, France, New Jersey and finally California where she purchased a home in Vacaville in 1968. She remained in Vacaville until moving to Dickinson, Texas in February 2022.
Ilse worked at the Army Air Force Exchange food services for over 25 year, serving soldiers at Travis AFB. Her friends, colleagues and customers describe her as hard working, enthusiastic about the operation and creative with the menu. She also loved being a prankster and liked to take a turn on the dance floor.
Ilse’s passion was swimming, road trips and her family. As a young girl she swam frequently in the Weiser River. She later often kidded her children when they refused to swim in the icy water as she fearlessly plunged in. Throughout her life she has swam at Deauville in France, Atlantic City beach, Stinson Beach, the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and at any pool that was available. She continued to enjoy swimming right up to her death.
When Ilse met and married the love of her life, James Prichard, she enjoyed a life of travel and road trips. They made frequent car trips, driving to visit friends and family in southern California, New Mexico, Texas and Florida and made spur of the moment weekend trips to Lake Tahoe, her favorite destination in California.
Ilse Prichard was always involved with her family as it was the center of her world. She taught her children the importance of hard work and taking care of your family. She drove two of her sons to their military assignments and welcomed them back with homecooked meals. She attended birthdays, graduations, weddings and all of the family celebrations, hosting many events at her home. She was the glue that held the family together.
Ilse is preceded in death by her husband, James Prichard, her parents Bernhardt Weihrauch and Hildegard Weihrauch (nee Schmidt), her siblings Gert and Joachim Weihrauch and her son William Keene.
She is survived by her brother Ekkehardt Weihrauch, her children Patricia, Frank, Michael, John Robert, Deborah, Tom and Jim. She was know as Oma to her 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held with intimate friends and family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the home of Debbie and David Read:3911 Briar Hollow Drive Dickinson Texas 77539-7189
Shortly following Ilse’s celebration of life , her remains will be transported to Roswell New Mexico to lie in eternity with her late husband James Prichard.
