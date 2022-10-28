Isle Hildegard Prichard

DICKINSON, TX — Ilse Hildegard Prichard, 94 years old, passed away on October 14, 2022, in Dickinson, Texas at the home of her beloved daughter Debbie Read. Ilse was born in Silesia Germany on March 15, 1928, to Hildegard and Bernhardt Weihrauch. She was the oldest of 4 children and moved to the United States in 1954 where she married a military man and raised a large family while living on Air Force bases in New Mexico, France, New Jersey and finally California where she purchased a home in Vacaville in 1968. She remained in Vacaville until moving to Dickinson, Texas in February 2022.

Ilse worked at the Army Air Force Exchange food services for over 25 year, serving soldiers at Travis AFB. Her friends, colleagues and customers describe her as hard working, enthusiastic about the operation and creative with the menu. She also loved being a prankster and liked to take a turn on the dance floor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription