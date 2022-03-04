LEAGUE CITY — Afra LaShawn Gatson was born on September 19, 1977, at John Sealy Hospital in Galveston,TX to Oscar Gatson and Leah Marie Taylor Gatson.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by Rev. James A Wrenn at First Baptist Church of Galveston, TX. She was a president of the of the Youth Choir and participated in all youth activities at the church as her faithfulness in Christ continued to blossom.
Afra was a product of the La Marque Independent School District, graduating from La Marque High School in 1995. She achieved many accolades in academics, band, choir, and sports. She then attended Prairie View A&M University and pursued a degree in Business Psychology before returning closer to home to attend College of the Mainland and taking part in its Fast Track program in Administration. She was hired by Lockheed Martin and worked with the company in its NASA office at the Johnson Space Center.
Following her time with Lockheed Martin, Afra had multiple jobs as an Administrative Assistant in the healthcare industry and was working at the UT Health Department of Surgery at the time of her passing.
Afra leaves behind the joy of her life, her daughter Catronia, parents Rev. Oscar and Leah Gatson, brothers Oscar and Otis Gatson, sister-in-law Keishia Gatson, and several aunts and uncles, nephews and cousins who loved her deeply. She also leaves behind many cherished memories with so many friends she gained throughout her life.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1pm with a chapel service to begin at 2pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Cemetery.
