LEAGUE CITY — Marjorie "Erin" (Blain) Sikes, 76, of League City, passed away August 26, 2021, after a short battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at her daughter's home.
Please join us at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City Saturday, September 4, 2021 for a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by a short service at 11:00 a.m.
Erin was born March 17, 1945 in Joliet, Ill., to Amy Silvey and Raymon Blain. She attended school in Texas City and was 1963 graduate of Texas City High School. She worked at several places during her lifetime, including American National Insurance Company, Island Optical, TSO, the Tin Smelter in Texas City, Amoco Oil Company and finally retired from BP Oil, where she was among the first women operators.
She is preceded in death by her parents Amy and Raymon Blain, brother Richard Blain, sister Toni Blain Rodgers and her daughter Shelley Kathleen Sikes.
Survivors include her daughter Dana Sikes Wild and husband Stephen Wild, granddaughters, Kendall and Lindsay Wild, niece Angie Shannon and nephew Ray Shannon.
The family is asking that those attending the services to please wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resource Crisis Center of Galveston County, Texas EquuSearch or a local charity of your choice.
